Dr. Venkat Ganapathy, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Venkat Ganapathy, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Sunnybrook MC-U Toronto

Dr. Ganapathy works at Banner - University Medicine, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Hills Physician Offices
    265 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 (520) 694-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Banner - University Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 07, 2021
    I couldn't be Anymore Grateful for all That he Has Done for me. He treats every patient With love and (Will Listen) . There is Words or Enough Rating Stars to Thank Dr. Ganapathy . ????
    Luz Orozco — Aug 07, 2021
    About Dr. Venkat Ganapathy, MD

    Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    English
    1588070239
    Education & Certifications

    Sunnybrook MC-U Toronto
    Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine
    Sri Ramachandra Med Coll
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkat Ganapathy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganapathy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ganapathy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ganapathy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ganapathy works at Banner - University Medicine, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Ganapathy’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganapathy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganapathy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganapathy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganapathy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

