Dr. Venkat Ganapathy, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Sunnybrook MC-U Toronto
North Hills Physician Offices265 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 694-8000
- Banner - University Medical Center South
I couldn’t be Anymore Grateful for all That he Has Done for me. He treats every patient With love and (Will Listen) . There is Words or Enough Rating Stars to Thank Dr. Ganapathy . ????
- Sunnybrook MC-U Toronto
- Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine
- Sri Ramachandra Med Coll
