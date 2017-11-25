See All Family Doctors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Venis Wilder, MD

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Venis Wilder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Wilder works at Sanitas Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sanitas Medical Center
    2150 S Andrews Ave Ste 150, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 665-4827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2017
    I visited Dr Wilder twice and each time was great. She is an excellent Dr with exceptional bedside manner. She was thorough and explained everything in detail. I Highly recommend her. However, I was very disappointed when I received a call from the Ryan facility 2 days before my 3rd annual appointment Stating that Dr wilder no longer worked there. Very disappointed no forwarding location left for her patients.
    N. Green in New York, NY — Nov 25, 2017
    About Dr. Venis Wilder, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396062287
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venis Wilder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilder works at Sanitas Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wilder’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

