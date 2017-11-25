Dr. Venis Wilder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venis Wilder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venis Wilder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Wilder works at
Locations
Sanitas Medical Center2150 S Andrews Ave Ste 150, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (844) 665-4827
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr Wilder twice and each time was great. She is an excellent Dr with exceptional bedside manner. She was thorough and explained everything in detail. I Highly recommend her. However, I was very disappointed when I received a call from the Ryan facility 2 days before my 3rd annual appointment Stating that Dr wilder no longer worked there. Very disappointed no forwarding location left for her patients.
About Dr. Venis Wilder, MD
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1396062287
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Duke University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilder works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.