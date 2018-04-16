See All Dermatologists in New Iberia, LA
Dr. Venetia Patout, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Venetia Patout, MD is a Dermatologist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Iberia Medical Center - Main Campus.

Dr. Patout works at Iberia Dermatology in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acadiana Oncology
    602 N Lewis St Ste 600, New Iberia, LA 70563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 560-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Iberia Medical Center - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Dermatitis
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 16, 2018
    Love Dr. Patout, her and the staff go above and beyond to make sure my needs are met! The billing department was VERY helpful with filing my office visit!! Well done Dr. Patout!! Kudos!
    Claudia Laviolette in Broussard, LA — Apr 16, 2018
    About Dr. Venetia Patout, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104849579
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La State University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venetia Patout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patout has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patout works at Iberia Dermatology in New Iberia, LA. View the full address on Dr. Patout’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.