Dr. Venessa Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venessa Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venessa Lopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from KU School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Redbud Pediatrics7570 W 21st St N Ste 1006B, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 745-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
She’s amazing. She always takes the time to listen and is practical in her approach. I’m so glad she is my son’s doctor.
About Dr. Venessa Lopez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1710144654
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Ku-Wichita Pediatrics
- KU School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.