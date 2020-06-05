Dr. Vendie Hooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vendie Hooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Vendie Hooks, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota-Minneapolis Mn
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates1348 Walton Way Ste 6500, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-2118Monday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor ever! He saved my mothers life 2 times! I heard he was retiring. Only the best to him! Thank you so much Dr Hooks! Enjoy your retirement !
About Dr. Vendie Hooks, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota-Minneapolis Mn
- Medical College Of Georgia-Augusta Ga
- University Of Georgia
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Hooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hooks has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.