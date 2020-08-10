Dr. Vena Virginio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virginio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vena Virginio, DPM
Overview
Dr. Vena Virginio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Jupiter Foot and Ankle PA651 W Indiantown Rd Ste K, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 741-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Vena for years due to several mishaps on my part. He is the most qualified Foot specialist I have ever been to as well as a very caring person. Any questions or concerns I've ever had he has dealt with very professionally and also you know the man cares about his patients.
About Dr. Vena Virginio, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virginio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virginio accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virginio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virginio has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virginio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Virginio speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Virginio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virginio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virginio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virginio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.