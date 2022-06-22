Overview

Dr. Venkata Kottapalli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Kottapalli works at GI Physicians Inc in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.