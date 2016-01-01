Dr. Matthews-Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velmalia Matthews-Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Velmalia Matthews-Smith, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Canton-potsdam Hospital and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Matthews-Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 4B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 681-2852
-
2
Canton-potsdam Hospital50 Leroy St, Potsdam, NY 13676 Directions (315) 261-5890Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Canton-potsdam Hospital
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matthews-Smith?
About Dr. Velmalia Matthews-Smith, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1144257791
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Univ of South Alabama
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews-Smith works at
Dr. Matthews-Smith has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews-Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matthews-Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.