Dr. Vellore Bhupathy, MD
Dr. Vellore Bhupathy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll.
Locations
Digestive and Liver Diseases Specialists A Medical Group Inc.14350 Whittier Blvd Ste 205, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (562) 945-3707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr.bhupathy Brought my son into this world October 16, 2016 I will forever be grateful for you saving my child’s life there’s not one day that I don’t think about how you saved my life and my child we were at high risk pregnancy and you saved us both I was scared you are heaven sent I owe you my respect t May God bless you for many years
About Dr. Vellore Bhupathy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 62 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Wilson Meml Hosp
- Bangalore Med Coll
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Bhupathy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhupathy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhupathy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhupathy speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhupathy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhupathy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhupathy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhupathy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.