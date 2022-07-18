Overview

Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Petkov works at Premier Podiatry in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ and Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.