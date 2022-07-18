See All Podiatrists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM

Podiatry
5 (208)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Petkov works at Premier Podiatry in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ and Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Podiatry
    925 Clifton Ave Ste 108, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 365-4300
  2. 2
    Wayne, NJ
    502 Hamburg Tpke Ste 105, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Empire Medical Associates, PC.
    155 Polifly Rd Ste 207, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 489-9119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • QualCare
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 208 ratings
    Patient Ratings (208)
    5 Star
    (206)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Petkov?

    Jul 18, 2022
    Great experience all around. Very nice doctor and staff. I highly recommend him for any heel pain you might be having! Very knowledgeable and easy to talk to.
    S. P. — Jul 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Petkov to family and friends

    Dr. Petkov's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Petkov

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM.

    About Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian, Czech, Polish, Slovak, Spanish and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932372638
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petkov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petkov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petkov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petkov speaks Bulgarian, Czech, Polish, Slovak, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    208 patients have reviewed Dr. Petkov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petkov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petkov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petkov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.