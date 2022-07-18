Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petkov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Premier Podiatry925 Clifton Ave Ste 108, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 365-4300
Wayne, NJ502 Hamburg Tpke Ste 105, Wayne, NJ 07470 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Empire Medical Associates, PC.155 Polifly Rd Ste 207, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 489-9119
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience all around. Very nice doctor and staff. I highly recommend him for any heel pain you might be having! Very knowledgeable and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Velimir Petkov, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian, Czech, Polish, Slovak, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1932372638
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Petkov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petkov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petkov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petkov speaks Bulgarian, Czech, Polish, Slovak, Spanish and Ukrainian.
208 patients have reviewed Dr. Petkov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petkov.
