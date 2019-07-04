Overview

Dr. Veetai Li, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Li works at UBMD Pediatrics in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Nerve Sheath Tumors and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.