Dr. Veerpal Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veerpal Singh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Santosh Medical College, Ch Charan Singh University and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Illinois Cancer Specilaists1710 N Randall Rd Ste 300, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 931-0909
Illinois Cancer Specialists360 Station Dr Ste 201, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 363-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Singh is a knowledgeable and caring oncologist who takes his patient’s well-being and treatment very seriously. He puts his patient’s needs first and makes you comfortable in his care. Highly recommend Dr Singh and his medical team!
About Dr. Veerpal Singh, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Evanston Hospital
- Santosh Medical College, Ch Charan Singh University
