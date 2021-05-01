Overview

Dr. Veerendra Kandru, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Kandru works at Challa & Kandru Mds in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.