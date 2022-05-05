Overview

Dr. Veerendra Durgam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their residency with Elmhurst Hospital Center Mt Sinai



Dr. Durgam works at Veerendra V Durgam MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.