Dr. Veerayyagari Annapurna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Mid-Kansas Women's Center - 29th Street9300 E 29th St N Ste 201, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 685-1277
McLaren Flint1314 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-1700
- Mclaren Flint
Dr Annapurna is the best ob there is. Her bed side manners are outstanding. My husband and I love her. She always listen to our concerns. She delivered our beautiful baby boy c section and everything went great. Shes the best there is
- Synergy Medical Education Alliance
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
Dr. Annapurna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annapurna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Annapurna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Annapurna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annapurna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Annapurna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Annapurna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.