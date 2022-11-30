Overview

Dr. Veena Vats, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF CHIROPODY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Vats works at Trinity ENT and Facial Aesthetics, LLC in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.