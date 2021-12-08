Dr. Veena Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veena Subramanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Veena Subramanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Sunrise Medical Group12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-4000
Neruopro LLC260 SW 84th Ave Ste C, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 361-3116
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Seizures
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1114991189
- Ohio State University Hospital, Department of Neurology
- Diabetology Clinic, Madras
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subramanian speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.