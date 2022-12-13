Dr. Veena Sengupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sengupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veena Sengupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veena Sengupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Parkland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Sengupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Los Angeles7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 410, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 743-8391Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Veena Sengupta, M.d.29525 Canwood St Ste 202, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 579-8929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sengupta?
Dr. Sengupta uses her time with patients in actual care as opposed to typing notes like many other physicians. She also has a sub certification from UCNS in Headaches in addition to all her credentials.
About Dr. Veena Sengupta, MD
- Neurology
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1548329352
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sengupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sengupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sengupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sengupta works at
Dr. Sengupta has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sengupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sengupta speaks Japanese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sengupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sengupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sengupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sengupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.