Overview

Dr. Veena Raiji, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Raiji works at Illinois Retina Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.