Dr. Veena Puri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Veena Puri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Puri Pediactic Medical Group Inc2243 Mowry Ave Ste F, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 797-7766
When we first came to SFO bay are, we asked for a good doctor, quite a few recommended her. Have recommended her to people over the years and doing online review after seeing that some people have missed the forest for the tree. Dr Puri does a thorough job and does test and exam to make sure of the best possible care and remedy. The office staff actually calls to find out status of kid, if there were any concern or parents missed needed appointment. Some parents may think a blood work or repeat visit is not needed, I will leave that to the doctor. As a parent; I like Doctor do all test and exam to remove any doubt, additional test needing co-pay is something I prefer than "do not think needed". When it comes to kid , recommend Dr Puri and other doctor like her, who are detail oriented, some may say more traditional. Their office is located in a central place, pleasant and not too crowded.
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1477637775
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puri speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
