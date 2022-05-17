Overview

Dr. Veena Prabhu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Prabhu works at Dupage Internal Medicine of IL, LLC in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.