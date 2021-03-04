Overview

Dr. Veena Nayak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Nayak works at Southland Rheumatology LTD. in Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.