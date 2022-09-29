Overview

Dr. Veena Kumaravel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BHARATHIAR UNIVERSITY / PSG INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Kumaravel works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.