Overview

Dr. Veena John, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. John works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.