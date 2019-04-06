Dr. Veena Charu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veena Charu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veena Charu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College
Dr. Charu works at
Locations
Pacific Cancer Medical Center1801 W Romneya Dr Ste 203, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 999-1465Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pacific Cancer Medical Center1211 W La Palma Ave Ste 103, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 999-1465
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- ARTA Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Prime Health Services
- Regal Medical Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful Dr and person
About Dr. Veena Charu, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1568438976
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Bergen Pines Co Med Ctr
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charu has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charu speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Charu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.