Dr. Veena Chari-Hedni, MD
Overview
Dr. Veena Chari-Hedni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Locations
Ascension St John Ob/Gyn Associates21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 102, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 447-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She really cares about you personally. She takes time to know you. She is like family.
About Dr. Veena Chari-Hedni, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922096700
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chari-Hedni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chari-Hedni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chari-Hedni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chari-Hedni has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chari-Hedni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chari-Hedni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chari-Hedni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chari-Hedni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chari-Hedni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.