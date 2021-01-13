Dr. Veena Chandrakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandrakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veena Chandrakar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veena Chandrakar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Chandrakar works at
Locations
Oncology Consultants27700 Highway 290 Ste 400, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (832) 281-7738Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been under Dr. Chandrakar's care for many years now and look forward to my visits. She is a very personable and pleasant to have my office visits with. She is quite knowledgeable in the care that I am receiving and is very thorough in regards to my labs, and diagnosis progress. I'm grateful for her service and commitment to my continued health. Dr. Chandrakars's has also been very thorough regarding responding to the Covid issues with changes to how we enter the waiting room, how we are spaced out in the waiting room etc.
About Dr. Veena Chandrakar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1295738342
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Chandrakar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandrakar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandrakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandrakar works at
Dr. Chandrakar has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandrakar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandrakar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandrakar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandrakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandrakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.