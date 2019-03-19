Dr. Vedra Augenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vedra Augenstein, MD
Dr. Vedra Augenstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Carolinas Healthcare System1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-1813
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Absolutely, incredible doctor!!! I know I have already submitted an opinion on Dr. Augenstein but, I could not ever put enough words together to express how great she is, and how great she takes care of her patients. She had to go out of state during my recovery but, still called to make sure my recovery was going as expected. I could go on and on about her but, I don’t have the space, so I’ll end with, I would highly recommend her to anyone!!! She is without a doubt, at the top of her game!!
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Augenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augenstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Augenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Augenstein has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Augenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Augenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.