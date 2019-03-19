Overview

Dr. Vedra Augenstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Augenstein works at Carolinas Medical Ctr in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.