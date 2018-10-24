Dr. Vedapurisan Viswanathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viswanathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vedapurisan Viswanathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vedapurisan Viswanathan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jipmer, University Of Madras and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Viswanathan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harford Gastroenterology Associates510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 416, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 877-7595
-
2
Harford Endoscopy2 North Ave Ste 102, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 838-6345
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viswanathan?
With a family history of Crohn's Disease, he took my concerns seriously. When I voiced a new concern during a routine follow-up, he immediately scheduled the procedure needed to identify and diagnose any potential problems. Very thorough care.
About Dr. Vedapurisan Viswanathan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1447212949
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Exempted
- Jipmer, University Of Madras
- Loyola College, University Of Madras
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viswanathan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viswanathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viswanathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viswanathan works at
Dr. Viswanathan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viswanathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Viswanathan speaks Tamil.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Viswanathan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viswanathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viswanathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viswanathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.