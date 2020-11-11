Dr. Veda Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veda Vyas, MD
Overview
Dr. Veda Vyas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Mysore Medical College.
Dr. Vyas works at
Locations
Veda R. Vyas MD LLC1801 Lee Rd Ste 220, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 740-0383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very good doctor, always on time and willing to listen and answered questions, has changed my life for the better
About Dr. Veda Vyas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu
- 1417052309
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hosp Med Ctr
- Bergen Pines Cty Hosp
- United Hospitals Medical Center
- Mysore Medical College
- St. Philomena's College
- Psychiatry
