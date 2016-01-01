Dr. Veda Giri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veda Giri, MD
Overview
Dr. Veda Giri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Bodine Center111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
About Dr. Veda Giri, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Medical Oncology
