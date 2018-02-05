Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaushik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD
Overview
Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Locations
Upmc Rhb Inst Upmc Passavant Mccandless9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 366-2979
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you have any problems at all please get this doctor. i have had him for over 10 years. look i'm 67 and not real fond of any doctor but he is the best out there at his speciality period. one of those doctors where when you leave his office you know he's the best. Just try him out and i guarantee you'll give him 5 stars also, trust me. Guido Ravotti
About Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
Dr. Kaushik has seen patients for Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaushik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
