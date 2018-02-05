Overview

Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Kaushik works at Magee Womens Specialty Services in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.