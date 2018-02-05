See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Kaushik works at Magee Womens Specialty Services in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joseph Trunzo, MD
Dr. Joseph Trunzo, MD
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. David Rosen, MD
Dr. David Rosen, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Anuradha Bhama, MD
Dr. Anuradha Bhama, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Rhb Inst Upmc Passavant Mccandless
    9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 366-2979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaushik?

    Feb 05, 2018
    If you have any problems at all please get this doctor. i have had him for over 10 years. look i'm 67 and not real fond of any doctor but he is the best out there at his speciality period. one of those doctors where when you leave his office you know he's the best. Just try him out and i guarantee you'll give him 5 stars also, trust me. Guido Ravotti
    Guido Ravotti in Freeport ,PA — Feb 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaushik to family and friends

    Dr. Kaushik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaushik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD.

    About Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447211479
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaushik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaushik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaushik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaushik works at Magee Womens Specialty Services in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kaushik’s profile.

    Dr. Kaushik has seen patients for Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaushik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaushik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaushik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaushik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaushik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ved Kaushik, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.