Dr. Veassa Johnson, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (3)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Veassa Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Johnson works at Western Health Care A Professional Medical Corp in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Victory Community Hospice Inc
    4760 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 232-2601

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Pain
Overweight
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Pain
Overweight

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Pain
Overweight
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Breast Pain
Headache
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Veassa Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346308756
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veassa Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Western Health Care A Professional Medical Corp in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

