Overview

Dr. Vaun Dejong, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Dejong works at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA with other offices in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.