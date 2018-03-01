Dr. Vaughn Whittaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whittaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaughn Whittaker, MD
Overview
Dr. Vaughn Whittaker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center.
Locations
NYC Health & Hospitals / Harlem506 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10037 Directions (212) 939-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlem Hospital Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whittaker did my kidney donor transplant 2/22/2018. I can’t say enough great things about this surgeon. He took the time out tonreview my case , her my concerns and get the ball rolling. He has an excellent bedside manner . I am 6 Days post surgery and I feel great . No pain meds , I’m walking up to 1.5 miles, and returning back to my normal way of living. I highly recommend this surgeon for a kidney transplant . If you are his patient rest assured you are in great hands .
About Dr. Vaughn Whittaker, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1982866513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
