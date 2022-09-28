Dr. Vaughn Dobalian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaughn Dobalian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vaughn Dobalian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Dobalian works at
Locations
Beaches Family Medicine228 6th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 247-1911
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Dobalian spends time explaining treatment and emphasizes prevention of heart disease stroke and diabetic kidney disease. He truly cares about me and my families long term health
About Dr. Vaughn Dobalian, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1245260199
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobalian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobalian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobalian works at
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobalian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobalian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobalian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobalian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.