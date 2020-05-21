Overview

Dr. Vaughn Barnick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Barnick works at MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT I in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.