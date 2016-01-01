Dr. Vaughan Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaughan Graves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vaughan Graves, MD is a dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Graves completed a residency at Harlem Hospital Center. He currently practices at JFK Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
1
Philadelphia Hospital Associations3001 Walnut St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 386-3556
2
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic170 S Independence Mall W Ste 450W, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 238-1622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Vaughan Graves, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1386687002
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.