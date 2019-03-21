Dr. Vaughan Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaughan Allen, MD
Dr. Vaughan Allen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Howell Allen Clinic2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- American Life & Health Ins. Co.
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- One Health
- Signature Health Alliance
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Allen diagnosed me with a ruptured disk and performed a laminectomy the same day, 26 December 1989. The surgery was performed at the old Nashville Memorial in Madison. Prior to surgery I'd suffered near unbearable pain, on and off, for years and was near invalid. In these almost 30 years since, I've been totally pain free, missed only a few days work and enjoyed an active lifestyle. I am forever grateful to Dr. Allen. Gerald Malone Hendersonville,Tn.
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1730169954
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Springfield College
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
