Dr. Vatsala Shah, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vatsala Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Shah works at Innovative Medical Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard D Stansberry MD
    4301 NW 63rd St Ste 205, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 553-1540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Shortness of Breath
    About Dr. Vatsala Shah, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1376535328
    Education & Certifications

    • O U Medical Center
    • Ou Medical Center
    • University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
    • Jai Hind College, Bombay
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vatsala Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Innovative Medical Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

