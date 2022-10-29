Dr. Inamdar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vatsal Inamdar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vatsal Inamdar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WINTHROP UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Inamdar works at
Locations
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 674-2080
Jacksonville Clinic & First Coast Cardiovascular Institute3900 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 493-3333
Village Heart & Vein Center8575 NE 138th Ln, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-2080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have 100% confidence in whatever he says. He's great.
About Dr. Vatsal Inamdar, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WINTHROP UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inamdar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inamdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inamdar works at
Dr. Inamdar has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inamdar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Inamdar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inamdar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inamdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inamdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.