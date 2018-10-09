Overview

Dr. Vatsal Doshi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Doshi works at STEVEN T DEAK MD in Millburn, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.