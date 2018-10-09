Dr. Vatsal Doshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vatsal Doshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Vatsal Doshi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Locations
Vitreous Retina Macula Specialists of Nj306 Main St Ste 2, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 467-2020
Vrmnj1543 Route, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 839-0516
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Doshi fixed my detached retina, his staff was awesome, they made sure I was ready for the surgery on time and handheld me throughout the whole process, Dr Doshi was highly recommended by my optometric doctor and he did not disappointed me.
About Dr. Vatsal Doshi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- USC Doheny Eye Institute (Los Angeles CA)
- UCLA Medical Center (California)
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doshi has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doshi speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.