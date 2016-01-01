See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Vasvi Singh, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vasvi Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from King George Medical University and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Midwest Heart and Vascular Specialists - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Heart and Vascular Specialists - Overland Park
    5100 W 110th St Fl 2, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 365-3586
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Independence
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 215, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5120
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Arthritis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Arthritis

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. Vasvi Singh, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659652816
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • King George Medical University
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
