Dr. Vasundhara Putcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasundhara Putcha, MD
Overview
Dr. Vasundhara Putcha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Putcha works at
Locations
-
1
Putcha Associates147 Columbia Tpke Ste 304, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 625-7102
-
2
Campbell Counseling LLC4 Swimming River Rd Ste 101, Lincroft, NJ 07738 Directions (973) 966-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Putcha?
Ive been seeing her for the past 8 years. She always helps me see things a different way. I love her, very personable.
About Dr. Vasundhara Putcha, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1881799450
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Putcha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Putcha accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Putcha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Putcha works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Putcha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putcha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Putcha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Putcha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.