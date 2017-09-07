Dr. Vasundhara Iyengar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyengar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasundhara Iyengar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vasundhara Iyengar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They completed their fellowship with Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
Dr. Iyengar works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Villages Cancer Center1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 540, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-9777
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Altamonte Springs601 E Altamonte Dr Ste 100, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 303-2305
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clermont1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 100, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 394-1150
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Brownwood Cancer Center2955 Brownwood Blvd Ste 107, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 765-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No one in the state of Illinois could help me with my iron infusions. They were too afraid to give them to me yet I was weak and in bed constantly. I went to go visit my parents and saw Dr. iyengar and she gave me about 7 to 10 iron infusions and I felt fantastic! She knows what she's doing!
About Dr. Vasundhara Iyengar, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1770548679
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Bangalore Medical College
- Bergen Pines County Hospital
- Anatomic Pathology, Clinical Pathology and Hematology
Dr. Iyengar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyengar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyengar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyengar has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyengar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iyengar speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyengar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyengar.
