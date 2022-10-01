Overview

Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mbbs Grant Medical College University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Dhar works at Champaign Dental Group in East Windsor, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.