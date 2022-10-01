Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mbbs Grant Medical College University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Locations
Windsor Gastroenterology Associates300B Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 206, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 918-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My family all sees Dr. Dhar- we have been patients for many years. I cannot say enough about how much we value her and her staff. Compassionate, kind, thorough are all words- but they don’t do justice to the care we receive. I have and will continue to recommend Dr. Dhar to anyone looking for the best care available.
About Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1659574770
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- The Stamford Hospital/ Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Mbbs Grant Medical College University
- Gastroenterology
