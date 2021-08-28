See All Psychiatrists in Valencia, CA
Dr. Vasudha Ahuja, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vasudha Ahuja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Ahuja works at Valencia Psychiatry, Inc. in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valencia Psychiatry, Inc.
    28494 Westinghouse Pl Ste 308, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 407-2077
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 28, 2021
    I love Dr. Ahuja! She always takes the time to listen and cares about my mental AND even physical health!
    — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Vasudha Ahuja, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1538310362
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasudha Ahuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahuja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahuja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahuja works at Valencia Psychiatry, Inc. in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ahuja’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahuja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahuja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahuja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahuja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

