Dr. Raghuraman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasudevan Raghuraman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vasudevan Raghuraman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Westchester Medical Center
Dr. Raghuraman works at
Locations
Warren Clinic Gastroenterology6160 S Yale Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 497-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vasudevan Raghuraman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1073582961
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
- Medical College Hospital
- University of Kerala, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raghuraman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raghuraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghuraman has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raghuraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raghuraman speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghuraman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghuraman.
Dr. Raghuraman accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.