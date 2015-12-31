See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Vasudeva Iyer, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vasudeva Iyer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Iyer works at Iyer Neurology Pllc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Iyer Neurology Pllc
    Iyer Neurology Pllc
2505 Bush Ridge Dr Ste A, Louisville, KY 40245
(502) 708-1338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Bell's Palsy

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 31, 2015
    Very kind gentle man. He explained the entire procedure step by step
    nonniT in louisville, KY — Dec 31, 2015
    About Dr. Vasudeva Iyer, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 59 years of experience
    • English, Tamil
    • 1467450601
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
