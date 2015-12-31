Dr. Vasudeva Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasudeva Iyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Vasudeva Iyer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Iyer works at
Locations
Iyer Neurology Pllc2505 Bush Ridge Dr Ste A, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 708-1338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind gentle man. He explained the entire procedure step by step
About Dr. Vasudeva Iyer, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1467450601
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iyer speaks Tamil.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods.