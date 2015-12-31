Overview

Dr. Vasudeva Iyer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Iyer works at Iyer Neurology Pllc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.