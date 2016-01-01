Dr. Goli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasudeva Goli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vasudeva Goli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Birmingham Cardiology Assoc PC817 Princeton Ave SW Ste 202, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 780-4330
Walker Baptist Medical Center3400 Highway 78 E, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 387-4000
- Grandview Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Goli has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goli speaks Hindi.
